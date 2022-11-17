Vishal Jethwa on Salaam Venky: 'I was very excited to hear that I could get a chance to work with Kajol'
Salaam Venky features Jethwa as Venkatesh, a patient who survived Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease, upturning doctor’s predictions of his survival chances.
Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 fame is back with his second film, and this time, he will play a role completely different and diverse from his villainous turn in the Rani Mukerji starrer. Jethwa will act as Venkatesh, in Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol and directed by Revathy. Once again he will work with a super talented actress in a relevant social drama.
Salaam Venky features Jethwa as Venkatesh, a patient who survived Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease, upturning doctor’s predictions of his survival chances, and making impact in the Indian legal system around organ donation. Speaking about the film, he said, “I was very excited to hear that I could get a chance to work with Kajol Ma’am. When I went in for the narration, I was moved to see just how emotional our writer got while telling us the story. I am very close to my mother. When I realised that this is a mother-son story about surviving against impossible odds, I was immediately on-board. It is a chance to portray another side of my persona in this role.”
He further adds ‘I am one of the lucky actors to have had a chance to work with both Ma’am and Kajol Ma’am, contemporaries and cinema legends in their own right. I consider this a stroke of good luck and I am very happy to have got an opportunity to showcase my acting mettle in front of such talented actresses.’
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shehnaaz Gill on Uunchai: 'I have cried a lot, it is a very good film'
She said, “Isme message hai impossible cheezon ko bhi possible bana sakte hai. (The message conveyed by the film is impossible tasks can be made possible)”
Aamir Khan takes a break from acting; but will produce a heartwarming film called Champions
The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.
Enola Holmes 2: Not matchsticks, typhus or poppies but sisterhood lies at the heart of this film
Enola Holmes 2 is less a tale of a teenage detective going on a fun adventure and simultaneously solving a mystery but more a tale of women who refuse to bow down to men - women, who fight to make a space for themselves in a world that just won’t accept them.