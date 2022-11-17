Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 fame is back with his second film, and this time, he will play a role completely different and diverse from his villainous turn in the Rani Mukerji starrer. Jethwa will act as Venkatesh, in Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol and directed by Revathy. Once again he will work with a super talented actress in a relevant social drama.

Salaam Venky features Jethwa as Venkatesh, a patient who survived Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease, upturning doctor’s predictions of his survival chances, and making impact in the Indian legal system around organ donation. Speaking about the film, he said, “I was very excited to hear that I could get a chance to work with Kajol Ma’am. When I went in for the narration, I was moved to see just how emotional our writer got while telling us the story. I am very close to my mother. When I realised that this is a mother-son story about surviving against impossible odds, I was immediately on-board. It is a chance to portray another side of my persona in this role.”

He further adds ‘I am one of the lucky actors to have had a chance to work with both Ma’am and Kajol Ma’am, contemporaries and cinema legends in their own right. I consider this a stroke of good luck and I am very happy to have got an opportunity to showcase my acting mettle in front of such talented actresses.’

