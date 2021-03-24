Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan

Vishal Dadlani, on Wednesday, confirmed that the composer duo - Vishal and Shekhar - will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming action-thriller Pathan

Musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will compose songs for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action-packed film Pathan. The news was made official after Dadlani shared his excitement on Twitter.

No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big!

The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/o4SKAZnprX — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 24, 2021

Pathan will not be the first SRK film on which the duo is working. Over the years, they have composed music for Shah Rukh Khan starrer movies namely Om Shanti Om, Bhoothnath, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Fan.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

According to a Times of India report, Khan and Deepika will be playing RAW agents, while Dimple Kapadia has been cast as the department’s head. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. It will mark Shah Rukh and Salman's onscreen reunion after the latter's guest appearance in Zero (2018).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is expected to hit the big screens next year.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-led period film Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featuring Ranveer Singh, are some of the titles from Yash Raj Films that will be releasing in theatres this year.