Salman Khan confirms he will begin work on Shah Rukh Khan-YRF film Pathan after Bigg Boss 14 concludes
Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
On Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan revealed that he will begin shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's next film Pathan after the reality show concludes.
"When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be anyway back with Bigg Boss season 15," the actor announced at the beginning of the episode, reports The Indian Express.
Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, Salman's scene will be shot in UAE. He will also reportedly have a special entry scene. This film will mark Shah Rukh and Salman's onscreen reunion after the latter's guest appearance in Zero (2018).
Tiger 3 is a follow-up to 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Maneesh Sharma. Katrina Kaif will once again star opposite Salman in the action feature.
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and will be directed by Farhad Samjhi (Housefull 3 and Housefull 4).
Salman also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will debut in theatres on Eid this year. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is co-produced by Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.
