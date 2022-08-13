If I had to think of one sentence that would tell you about Viruman, the new Karthi-starrer in theaters this weekend, it is this. A toxic and abusive father’s (Prakash Raj as Muniyandi) path to redemption. The catalyst that spearheads his journey towards change is his youngest son, Viruman. Muniyandi is not regretful of his actions until the very end though, and when I say the very end, I mean the last five minutes of the film. What makes this film a tad bit interest is the hatred that Viruman holds in his heart for his father. It is a rightful feeling really, considering how his mother had been a victim of domestic abuse. In fact, the initial conversations between Viruman and Muniyandi in the film is driven by their hatred for each other.

It is so strong that Viruman goes to the extent of gifting a ring to the man who whacked his father. For most of the film, the conflict between father and son is ongoing with their war of words spiced up further through humor. In fact, the film almost fools us into believing that finally we have a son who will hold his father responsible for abusing his family physically and mentally. On hindsight, however, I wonder if the moments were intended as such, considering the easy cop out Muniyandi gets in the end. In fact, this moment is what had me taken aback really. I realized that the humorous moments were not intended as such, but I had seen it through a prism of hope. The constant push back that Viruman serves his father instilled this hope in me.

I see Viruman as a victim of cycle of abuse, not as a hero who managed to bring a change in his father because I didn’t see this change. There was no progression of Muniyandi going from good to bad. One moment, he was a sick psychopath, and the next moment, he wants redemption. He feels he is entitled to be forgiven if only he could experience the pain that he had inflicted on his wife. But what of his sons? What of their trauma and how would they even function as a family after the emotional scars that they have? All I have seen is an ignorant father who gets a life changing surgery and ends up putting his life at risk again. I truly believe that an apology should be given for a crime committed, but the decision to accept it and forgive or forget is solely upon the victim. I don’t think this father deserves to forgiven as it only reiterates the toxic belief that filial piety comes before anything.

Speaking of the other characters and the role that they play in this film, it is important to mention the female lead. Aditi Shankar had debuted in Viruman with her role Thenmozhi. As a new actor, there are certain things that she does manage to excel in, including marking her presence on screen. However, her role by is weak. There is no reason why she would love her sister’s father-in-law (Muniyandi) enough to oppose a man that she has never met. Considering how he treats her sister in the film, one would assume that she would want liberation from this man. Especially, as she has witnessed the humiliation that her sister experiences in person. Yet, here is Thenmozhi, who wants validation from this man. This could have been a brilliant angle on how abuse works in a family, but director Muthaiya decides to forsake this in favor of setting up a scene that makes him a saviour. He makes Thenmozhi’s dream come true, and she falls in love with him.

So is that all it takes for a woman to fall in love with a man, especially one that she had been hating on even a moment ago? This absence of transition, the hilarious interval block that no one expected and the appalling acceptance of a criminal who has also committed murder is what really stays with you when leave the theater. There are highlight moments in the film though. One is of Viruman coming up with a plan to get his brother’s choice of partner get accepted by their devil of a father. The comic-timing and Prakash Raj’s performance especially makes this one of the best scenes in film. They come and go, these moments, but they do not really stay with you. Unless of course, you are thinking of making memes!

Now, for the verdict, at what point are we going to say that its okay to give up on your parents? What atrocity do they have to commit for the children to prioritise their life before their parents’?

Priyanka Sundar is a film journalist who covers films and series of different languages with special focus on identity and gender politics.

