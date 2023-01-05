Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan here early Wednesday morning.

The couple stayed there for about an hour and had darshan of Baba’s ‘samadhi’, besides meditating in a kutia (hut).

They also obliged their fans by giving autographs and posing for photographs with them.

They two then left left for Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Radhekrishna Pathak, trustee of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, said they expected the couple to come in the afternoon but the two reached the place early in the morning.

He said Sharma’s family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli.

