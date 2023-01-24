How can we forget the iconic character of ‘Manjulika’ from Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Actress Vidya Balan aced the role of Avni and Manjulika quite perfectly and impressed the audience with her performance. While the character of ‘Manjulika’ is fictional, it has inspired a lot of people to dress up in the same look and share their videos and pictures on social media. One such instance has recently surfaced from Delhi where a woman carried out a weird and hilarious prank by dressing up as ‘Manjulika’ to scare the people sitting inside a metro train.

The video of the same has gone viral that shows the woman’s funny antics. While some people were shocked after seeing the woman, some were also seen laughing it off.

Dressed in that popular yellow-coloured saree, the woman maintained a similar messy look to come across like Manjulika. She can be seen approaching the people by walking inside the metro. She also scared off a child with her actions.

Take a look:

Reacting to the woman’s prank, people were left in splits. While the comment section was flooded with laughing emojis, users also added hilarious comments like “I hope she don’t get arrested for this stunt”, “These type of people should be arrested”, “50 rupees Kato overacting ke (Deduct Rs 50 for overacting)”, etc.

Some also criticised the act and the woman for bothering the people unnecessarily. A user wrote, “Not a nice thing to traumatize a kid or harass someone in a public place. Even for a meme.”

The video has so far amassed thousands of views and also grabbed several likes and comments.

Notably, this is not the first time that people have been carrying out such pranks for creating fun videos. Another video went viral a few days back when a girl dressed up as Manjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur. Dressed up in a spooky look with open hair, the woman was seen coming out of the air to scare the people.

