Viral video: Woman from PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan singing Asha Bhosle's Aankhon Ki Masti wins over the internet

There is no bound to talent and the internet is the best place to find some really talented people from across the world. Speaking of which, music is one such element that transcends languages, backgrounds, and boundaries. No matter what the language is, a soulful song is enough to impress people across borders and nations. One such video is now gaining traction from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan region where a young girl can be seen singing the classic Bollywood song, ‘Aankhon Ki Masti‘. Acing the Hindi lyrics of the song with perfection, the girl’s melodious voice has won a lot of hearts on the internet.

Shared on Instagram by a page titled ‘All Gilgit’, the video shows the girl identified as Noorima Rehan standing against a picturesque backdrop surrounded by snow-laded mountains. Many other tourists and bystanders also stood by her as she soulfully sang the famous song.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Gilgit (@allgilgit)



The video was originally shared in January and has also gone viral since then. People took to the comment section and shared reactions as they were left mesmerised by her melodious voice. The caption of the post reads, “A girl from Mountains with pure vocals.”

A user wrote, “Where exactly is she from, in Gilgit?? Outstanding voice …” while another user wrote, “What a voice. what curls. What a place .. Everything is so beautiful.”

“My ears are blessed. so soothing,” a user commented. So far, the video has been viewed over 1 million times and amassed thousands of likes. Meanwhile, the iconic song is actually from the 1981 film, Umrao Jaan and was picturised on veteran actors Rekha and Farooq Sheikh. While Rekha played the role of Amiran, Sheikh was seen in the role of Nawab Sultan. Composed by Khaiyyam, the lyrics of the song were written by Shahryar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.