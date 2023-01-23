The internet is flooded with innumerable recreations and parodies of countless Bollywood songs. While we love Hindi cinema songs, such twists to the Bollywood numbers leave us impressed with the creativity of countless users. Well, once again the internet has brought a song parody, which will not only leave you in splits but will also enthrall you all with its creativity. This is because one of the much-loved romantic tracks of the Indian film industry has been tweaked in a manner that now captures the emotions of the students. We are talking about none other than an iconic track of Shah Rukh Khan Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om. While the track is well known for bringing a smile to a lover’s face, the twist given by a group of students has made it a hilarious rendition and has left several users chuckling.

The video was shared by an Instagram user, wherein he can be seen sitting with two friends and is heard expressing emotion about his exams on the tune of Main Agar Kahoon. The rendition, which has been penned by the user Saakhi, talks about his laziness. The twisted lyrics state that despite he has been trying to sit and study for hours, he is unable to do so. He continues by claiming that no book is powerful enough to pass him this exam. Continuing further, the user says that there is no one as lazy as him, in this entire universe. He even revealed that despite outing ten alarms, he is unable to walk up on time.

The video begins by them singing, “Itne ghanto se mai yun hi baitha hun. Padhna chahun bhi to ab mai kya padhun. Kisi kitaab mein itna dam hi nahin. Jise padhke exam ye nikaal du. Mai agar kahoon mujhsa aalsi qainaat me nahin hai kahin, 10-10 alarm se bhi neend khulti nahi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by !! साखी !! (@_saakhi)



Needless to say, as soon as the video was uploaded, it garnered the attention of millions of SRKians on the internet. Several students took to the comments section and claimed the hilarious rendition was inspiring. Many claimed that the twisted version is so good that it must be awarded. In addition, the internet believed it to be the creativity of a backbencher. One user commented, “Haha… Thank you very much for inspiring me to study.” Another wrote, “Awards milna chahiye lyrics likhne wale ko.” A third user commented, “Composition itna sahi kaise hai yaar..pakka tum backbencher ho…”

Belonging to Deepika Padukone’s debut film, Main Agar Kahoon not only unveiled the majestic beauty of the actress but also made the world go weak on its knees with Deepika’s acting and million-watt smile.

Meanwhile, SRK and Deepika have collaborated once again for their upcoming spy thriller Pathaan. Releasing on 25 January, the Siddharth Anand directorial also features John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It is also believed that Salman Khan will be seen essaying a cameo role in the movie.

