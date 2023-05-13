Vipul Shah’s The Kerala Story is all set to cross the Rs100-crore mark today, total stands at Rs 93.37 crore. It collected Rs 12.23 crore on its second Friday which is higher than its first. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Adah Sharma’s film is all set to be the second-highest grossing film of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.

Ever since the film has been announced, The Kerala Story to be precise, it has been mired in multiple controversies. Here’s decoding the brouhaha around Vipul Shah and Adah Sharma’s film.

The controversy and a demand on its ban

The Film The Kerala Story is a Hindi Film about a group of women from Kerela who join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film is a work of fiction inspired with true facts.

Several petitions were filed seeking restraining reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. These petitions have been filed in pursuance of a teaser of the film which was released in November, 2022 depicting that innocent girls were lured and converted to Islam over a period of time. The petitioners alleged that the film which claims to be based on true facts is false and misleading and is likely to hurt religious sentiments and spread hatred between communities in India. Several petitioners also equated the film to hate speech.

Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.

The release

Both the courts had, after detailed hearing in the petitions, refused to grant any reliefs against the film makers and the film. The Division Bench of Kerela High Court, after watching the teaser and trailer of the film observed that there is no allegation against Islam and there is nothing offensive to any particular community as a whole. The court also noted that the film carries appropriate disclaimer and is certified by CBFC to be fit for public exhibition. The courts had therefore refused to grant any stay on the release and exhibition of the film.

After the three days long drama, the film had been released worldwide on May 5.