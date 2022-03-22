Kerala and Mangalore are now the epicenters of most of the recent massacres in the sub-continent.

Throughout human history, countless tales of cruelty and deceit have been narrated. One such story emerges from our own country as a terrorist outfit raised its head in a foreign land. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah and writer and director Sudipto Sen are ready to narrate a horrifying tale of women trafficking from God's own country – Kerala.

A brief glimpse from the short video released shows a state dignitary talking about the ongoing systematic kidnapping and trafficking of thousands of young women from Kerala to ISIS and other war-stricken zones of the world. As per statistics, more than 32,000 women have been trafficked and the same continues to be a prevailing concern in present times! A covert operation to transform Kerala into an Islamic state and more.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "This story is a human tragedy, one that will shake you to the core. When Sudipto came and narrated it to me along with his research of over 3-4 years, I was in tears in the first meeting itself. That was the very day I decided to make this film. I am glad that we are now progressing with the film and we hope to make a very real, unbiased and true narrative of events."



Writer and director Sudipto Sen shares, “As per a recent investigation, since 2009 - nearly 32,000 girls from Kerala and Mangalore from Hindu and Christian communities have been converted to Islam and most of them end up landing in Syria, Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani influential areas! Despite accepting these facts, the government is hardly contemplating any definitive action plan against such huge international conspiracies led by ISIS-influenced groups.

Kerala and Mangalore are now the epicentres of most of the recent massacres in the sub-continent. NIA is probing only 99 cases despite almost 32,000 disappearances of young girls from Kerala and Mangalore. Rampant religious conversion through a deep-rooted indoctrination network has taken over Kerala like bushfire!

During our research and travels across the region, we have seen the tears of the mothers of the eloped girls. We found some of them in the jails of Afghanistan and Syria. Some have no trial whatsoever. Most of the girls were married to the dreaded ISIS terrorists and have babies with them. The dark to darkest future waits for them. This important film is trying to hear the cry of all the mothers who have lost their daughters."

A storyline that will tug at the hearts of the viewers as it unfolds a gripping and terrifying story of loss of innocence at the hands of human cruelty!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.