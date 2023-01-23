Popular South Korean actor Na Chul passed away on 21st January at the age of 36. As per the reports, the actor passed while undergoing treatment for his health, which deteriorated recently. His funeral will be held today in Seoul.

Na Chul was a part of several popular shows including Vincenzo, Little Women, DP, Happiness Jirisan, Weak Hero Class 1, Forest of Secrets, How to Distinguish Voices, and Once Upon A Small Town.

Actress Kim Go-eun, who shared screen space with Na Chul in Tune in for Love (movie) and Little Women, penned an emotional note, which reads, “The most wonderful actor Na Chul. The most wonderful person, father, husband, son, friend Na Chul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ggonekim

Her agency announced, “We have inevitably canceled the airport fashion coverage of Kim Go Eun, which was scheduled to be held today.”

Na Chul made his theatrical debut in 2010 with the play ‘Anne’s Diary’ and went on to star in many popular Korean dramas. His performance in ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ last year was praised by both the audience and critics. Na Chul posthumous work will be director Uhm Tae Hwa’s film ‘Concrete Utopia.’ Also starring Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young, Concrete Utopia will hit the screens this year. Actor Na Chul passed away in hospital earlier today owing to undisclosed health issues. He was only 36 and was one of the most visible actors of late, with roles in 10 K-dramas over past 2 years, inc. VINCENZO, LITTLE WOMEN, HAPPINESS, D.P. and the villain in WEAK HERO CLASS 1. pic.twitter.com/bX2HJpNhGr — Pierce Conran (@pierceconran) January 21, 2023 Na Chul’s portrayal of a psychopath antagonist in Kim Nam Gil and Jin Sun Kyu starrer Through The Darkness is considered to be his finest performance by fans. (With inputs from the agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.