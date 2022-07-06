Vikrant Rona's song named 'Lullaby' is sung by Vijay Prakash, and originally composed and written by Anup Bhandari.

The much-anticipated Hindi rendition of the Vikrant Rona song 'Lullaby' is finally available. The song 'Lullaby' has been released by the film's creators following the successful release of the Hindi trailer for Vikrant Rona. The song was initially written and composed by Anup Bhandari and is now sung by Vijay Prakash.

This song is a soulful melody that is part of Vikrant Rona's amazing playlist. The Kannada version's listeners have been deeply moved by the song's lyrics, singing, and music. The Hindi version finally went live today after much anticipation. The song's theme is devoted to the lovely bond between a father and daughter.

The lyric video of 'Lullaby' is out on Youtube and it shows Sudeep singing the song to a girl amidst the beautiful visuals. The Kannada version of ‘Lullaby’ By Anup Bhandari has been receiving love from all around the corners and has already garnered more than a million views in a day. Its soothing, calm, and pleasing lyrics have taken the entire Kannada state by storm and everyone is in love with it.

Listen to it here:

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeep, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

