Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Vikrant Rona' receives a massive opening of 35 crores worldwide.

Since the release of its first poster, Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona has been making headlines, and now that it has, the movie's box office performance is skyrocketing! There is no denying why the movie had such a huge 35 crore worldwide opening!

At the moment, Vikrant Rona is the topic of conversation within the sector. Vikrant Rona's trance and Kichcha Sudeepa's on-screen magic have the audience in awe. The VFX effect in Vikrant Rona was created by more than 800 artists, making the movie a visual wonder. The cinematography was expertly done by Anup Bhandari, and the audience is in awe of it.

Fans are in love with Vikrant Rona’s magic number ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ starring the hot and sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Suddepa. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ is receiving love from all quarters.

Vikrant Rona has released worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

