Vikrant Massey married his longtime love, Sheetal Thakur in an intimate wedding. Several pictures from their wedding have emerged online.

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. The wedding was a close-knit and traditional affair that took place in Mumbai. Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding ceremony saw family members and close friends in attendance. Several pictures from the wedding have emerged online.

Vikrant is dressed in a white Sherwani with a pink turban in the photo. The actor can’t keep his gaze away from his beautiful wife, who is dressed in a traditional red lehenga. Vikrant was to wed Sheetal in 2020. But the marriage got delayed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur met on the sets of ALTBalaji’s web show Broken But Beautiful. They started dating and got engaged in a private roka ceremony in November 2019.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in Love Hostel on ZEE5. He also has Mumbaikar in the pipeline.