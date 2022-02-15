Vikrant Massey and his girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur have reportedly married each other in an intimate wedding with only their families in attendance.

It’s raining weddings in B-town. After Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, another popular celeb took the plunge. According to reports, Vikrant Massey is now married! The actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend actress Sheetal Thakur secretly. They registered their marriage on Valentine's Day, 14 February. The couple had an intimate wedding with only their families in attendance.

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla that Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy. In 2019, the actor got engaged to Thakur in a private roka ceremony.

Who is Sheetal Thakur?

Ever since then, fans have been wondering who the girl is - She is an actress and model and was born on 13 November, 1991 in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

In 2016, Thakur got an opportunity to work in a Punjabi film and she entered the acting world. After that she appeared in many web series. These include Upstarts, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe’and Chhappad Bhar Ke.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur relationship:

Massey and Thakur managed to keep their relationship hidden from the eyes of the world for a long time, but finally decided to talk about it in 2017. It all started in 2015. The two have also worked together in Broken But Beautiful. Both came close to each other during the shooting of the show. They dated each other for 4 years and then got engaged in 2019.

On the work front, Vikrant is all set for the release of the Zee5 original Love Hostel, which explores the subject of honor killings. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol and will release on 25February.

He will also be seen in Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar, and Pawan Kirpalani’s Gaslight.