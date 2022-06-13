Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to star in the upcoming crime-thriller Sector 36, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, known for backing projects like Stree and Badlapur, and will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers on Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed Talvar.

Massey took to Instagram and posted an announcement video of the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system.

Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, Section 36 began production on Monday. Massey will be next seen in the psychological crime thriller Forensic: The Truth Lies Within while Dobriyal will feature in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry and Maddock Films' Bhediya.