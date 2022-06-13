Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal to star in Maddock Films' Sector 36; see announcement teaser
Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to star in the upcoming crime-thriller Sector 36, the makers announced on Monday.
Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to star in the upcoming crime-thriller Sector 36, the makers announced on Monday.
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, known for backing projects like Stree and Badlapur, and will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers on Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed Talvar.
Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events. Starring @VikrantMassey & @Deepakyahanhai.
Produced by #DineshVijan, directed by #AdityaNimbalkar & written by #BodhayanRoychaudhury. Filming begins today. pic.twitter.com/UkIVBTn9Lg
— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) June 13, 2022
Massey took to Instagram and posted an announcement video of the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system.
Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, Section 36 began production on Monday. Massey will be next seen in the psychological crime thriller Forensic: The Truth Lies Within while Dobriyal will feature in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry and Maddock Films' Bhediya.
also read
Vizag showers flowers on Team Major
Fans shower flowers on Team Major in Vizag after the special screening of the film.
Shobhita Dhulipala talks about her character in Adivi Sesh's Major
"My character which is based on a real person is more of a special appearance in the film", says Shobhita Dhulipala.
IIFA Becomes the 1st International Indian Film Award Show in the metaverse
Millions Of Fans Can Now Enjoy A Whole New Immersive Experience At IIFA Metaverse on Bollyverse, as their Official Metaverse Partner.