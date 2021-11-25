Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has released the first look of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya a year before the film releases in cinemas

The horror-comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is all set to release on 25 November, 2022.

The makers of Bhediya have unveiled the film’s first look poster along with the release date. Sharing the poster, Dhawan captioned it, "#BHEDIYA A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook In cinemas 25 th November 2022." The announcement comes a day after the makers shared the motion poster from the film.

Shrouded in mystic red, Varun's look makes for quite a spectacular image. Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr. X, the film is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

Talking about his collaboration with Mr. X, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised Bhediya, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale”.

Director Amar Kaushik, who is known for his direction in movies like Stree (2018), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Go Goa Gone (2013) says, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”.

The film, which commenced shooting in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year, was previously scheduled for a release on 14 April, 2022. Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

The movie is part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe and also marks his second venture with director Amar Kaushik. The first project of this duo together was the horror-comedy Stree which saw commercial success and fetched Kaushik the award for Filmfare Best Debut Director.

Bhediya is Dhawan and Sanon’s second film together after the 2015 movie Dilwale.

The makers had earlier released the teaser of the film, which shows a man converting into a wolf, leading to speculations that "Bhediya" is a werewolf film. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak also round out the cast of the film.

Bhediya is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.