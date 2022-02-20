In their haldi photos, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur can be seen applying turmeric paste to each other's faces as their friends and family members shower petals upon them from above.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on 8 February 18 in an intimate ceremony. They have shared photos of the wedding festivities on their social media handles. They look adorable together and fans have been sending their best wishes to the couple ever since the wedding was announced.

Vikrant wore a classy white sherwani with an overcoat, Sheetal donned a yellow gown with beautiful jhumkas. The two can be seen laughing hysterically (and happily) in the images as the wedding guests throw shower petals on them. ‘Kurta faad haldi,’ wrote Massey in the caption. Check out the dreamy pics below:

Earlier, the duo had officially shared photos from the wedding ceremony itself. They had written an identical caption in Hindi that can be translated to, “This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant.”

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel, which is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on 25 February. Beginning his career from television, Massey starred in shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, before jumping off to films with supporting roles in projects like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. But he gained true limelight with Amazon Prime Video crime drama series Mirzapur.

Sheetal is best known for projects like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Chappad Phaad Ke, and Bambukat.