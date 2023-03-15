Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan look appropriately intense and mysterious in Gaslight trailer
Also starring Chitrangda Singh, the film is all set to premiere on Disney Hotstar on March 31. It's a thriller about a girl who's searching for her father who has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.
Vikrant Massey’s latest trailer of ‘Gaslight‘ has just released and in it he can be seen with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the whodunit murder mystery. While the actor takes on a fresh role yet again, his fans are super excited and the audience can not wait for Vikrant Massey’s performance.
Taking to the trailer video, the fans flooded the comment section with clear excitement as they wrote on Youtube-“Vikrant Massey is such underrated actor, always gives stunning performances in every character..!!” “After forensic this is going to be another hit by vikrant.”
Vikrant has been one to give good performances one after the other as whatever role he takes on, is always appreciated and loved by critics, fans, and audiences. They all are very different from each other, while he can play a scary gangster in one, he can be the meek and innocent boy-next-door in another. For example, Mirzapur, Haseen Dillruba, A Death In The Gunj, Forensic and many more. So obviously, his fans are excited considering it’s another of his films coming.
The same holds true for Sara Ali Khan. The actress again gave evidence of her strong screen presence as she stepped into a whole new character. She can be seen playing the character of a physically challenged girl, who visits her home after years but finds out that her father, a king, is missing. Well-studded with a lot of thrill, Sara truly seems to shine with her character and it would be a treat for her fans to enjoy her playing such a role.
