Vikramaditya Motwane to direct untitled young adult dark comedy series backed by Legendary Global, Library Pictures

Vikramaditya Motwane, who created and directed Netflix's first Indian Original Sacred Games, will soon helm a Hindi young adult dark comedy series financed by US-based Legendary Global and Library Pictures. Variety reports that no official log line or title has been revealed yet.

The report further states that Motwane will write and executive produce the series as well, alongside co-creator Abhay Koranne (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Abhinav Bindra's biopic). Motwane will also produce the series via his banner Andolan.

"This is a story very close to my heart and I am looking forward to collectively creating an incredible experience for local as well as global audiences," said the filmmaker in a statement.

This project is said to be among the many projects that expect from the deal between Motwane and Legendary Global, states Variety. Legendary Global was established in December 2019 and will develop, produce and finance international language projects.

Motwane is known for his films like the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Trapped, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's drama Lootera and his directorial debut, the coming-of-age drama Udaan. His now defunct production house Phantom Films had previously collaborated with Blumhouse to produce India's first horror original series Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul.

His upcoming digital project includes AK vs AK for Netflix, featuring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Billed as a revenge drama, the film will reportedly see both Anurag and Anil play themselves, navigating the highs and lows of belonging to the tinsel world. Initially, the film was titled AK vs SK, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, but the actor was later replaced by Kapoor.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 19:49:32 IST

