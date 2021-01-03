Vikramaditya Motwane launches new production house, reveals AK vs AK was debut venture
Vikramaditya Motwane said in an announcement post, 'Thank you to all collaborators old, new and future. You helped us get here'
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has launched his production banner, Andolan Films.
The production company's first venture is Motwane-directed AK vs AK, currently streaming on Netflix.
The Udaan director took to Instagram on Saturday night and posted a ten-second video, thanking his colleagues for their support.
Motwane also expressed his gratitude to collaborators "old, new and future", for being an integral part of the journey.
"You helped us get here and we hope you join us on this journey. The revolution might hurt, but it will be exhilarating!" he captioned.
Motwane was earlier one of the founders of the production banner, Phantom Films.
The company, however, was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up Vandana Kataria's film Sitara in Kerala, announces on Twitter
Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital release, is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies.
Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor is an immigrant drama about coming to terms with a family member who’s now a stranger
Farewell Amor made me wonder about the marriages and separations we are more familiar with.
Danny Boyle praises Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor-starrer AK vs AK, calls it a 'wonderful film'
Danny Boyle hosted a QnA session with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor for their movie AK vs AK.