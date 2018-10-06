You are here:

Phantom Films dissolved: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl part ways

Oct,06 2018 09:54:22 IST

One of India's leading production houses, Phantom Films, has dissolved, with the four partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl calling it quits after seven years of partnership of agreements and disagreements.

Phantom Films founders. Image from Facebook

In spite of the dissolution, the four founders of Phantom will continue to work with partner Reliance Entertainment exclusively. The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, multiplying partnership avenues four times.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films has produced many Bollywood films like Queen, Masaan, Lootera, Udta Punjab and the likes.

Putting an end to speculations, partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena shared the news of a healthy end to a glorious journey.

Vikramaditya Motwane tweeted the news recently terming the association his "most wonderful partnership" in life.

Kashyap was quick to follow suit. Calling it a "glorious dream", Kashyap mentioned that despite going their separate ways, they wished other the best for future endeavours.

Producer Madhu Mantena also posted the news, thanking Motwane, Kashyap and Bahl for being his "mentors".

