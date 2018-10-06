Phantom Films dissolved: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl part ways

One of India's leading production houses, Phantom Films, has dissolved, with the four partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl calling it quits after seven years of partnership of agreements and disagreements.

In spite of the dissolution, the four founders of Phantom will continue to work with partner Reliance Entertainment exclusively. The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, multiplying partnership avenues four times.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films has produced many Bollywood films like Queen, Masaan, Lootera, Udta Punjab and the likes.

Putting an end to speculations, partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena shared the news of a healthy end to a glorious journey.

Vikramaditya Motwane tweeted the news recently terming the association his "most wonderful partnership" in life.

Kashyap was quick to follow suit. Calling it a "glorious dream", Kashyap mentioned that despite going their separate ways, they wished other the best for future endeavours.

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018

Producer Madhu Mantena also posted the news, thanking Motwane, Kashyap and Bahl for being his "mentors".

(Also Read: Anurag Kashyap on Phantom Films co-founder Vikas Bahl: We’ve decided to work in separate premises)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 09:54 AM