Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan headlined Vikram Vedha trailer was launched on September 8th in an event that turned into a celebration amidst fanfare. The trailer of the Pushkar – Gayatri directorial has garnered thumbs up from social media users while dominating trends and becoming the No. 1 trending content video on Youtube.

Currently recording a staggering 45 million views in 24 hours, Vikram Vedha trailer continues to gain popularity amongst viewers.

In addition to audience, fans the Entertainment Industry has also been left bowled over by the trailer of the film.

Engaging on Actor Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram post were industry personalities like Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ali Fazal, Mrunal Thakur, Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Ronit Roy & music composer/singer Vishal Dadlani, Maniesh Paul, choreographer Caesar of Bosco-Caesar duo Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Khan Pataudi.

The trailer also received thumbs up from filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakesh Roshan, and Goldie Behl.

Showering love on the trailer & star cast, Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram story and wrote, “How freaking good is this trailer!🔥

Two favorites in one film, totally killing it👌👌 @hrithikroshan #SaifAliKhan

Good luck to the entire team! @pushkar.gayatri @radhikaofficial @instasattu @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani”

Actor Arjun Kapoor applauded the trailer and wrote, “LOVING THE BATTLE OF WITS AND THE MADNESS THAT IT BRINGS! 🔥

ACTION-PACKED ENTERTAINMENT WRITTEN ALL OVER THIS ONE 💯”

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik wrote, “For those who haven’t seen their work yet… brace yourself for @pushkar.gayatri

So excited!! @rohitsaraf @instasattu”

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

