With two mega films, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha running simultaneously at the box office, the two have been locking horns to lure more and more audiences toward the theatres. While it can be said that Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS-1 dominated the screens in the south, Vikram Vedha has attracted more audiences in the north or the Hindi-speaking viewers. In the meantime, the release of both films on the same date has been said to be impacted each other’s businesses at the box office. That being said, director duo Pushkar-Gayathri can be seen all positive about the business of their recently-released film Vikram Vedha following the box office clash with PS-1.

In a recent interview with India Today, Pushkar and Gayatri while speaking about the competition faced by Vikram Vedha at the box office said that it is not right to pitch both films against each other and it is all about loving cinema and watching all for entertainment. Furthermore, they also spoke about the film’s business being affected because of PS-1and stated that the market is big enough to handle multiple films at the same time as the audience is huge. “Many people come and watch films. If they want to watch a film, they will do it today and if not today, then tomorrow. I don’t think the presence of a big film will hurt other films and their performance”, they added.

‘The film will pick pace in coming days’

Vikram Vedha makers. At a time when the current box office collections of both films have shown an evident difference with PS-1 running way ahead in the race, the director duo also seemed less concerned about the same. Speaking on the opening day figures, Pushkar and Gayathri said that they don’t believe in first-day collections and have more hope in positive word of mouth. “The film will pick up in the coming days,” they added.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a period action drama film that hit the theatres on 30 September 2022 with Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha. Featuring actors like Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, PS-1‘s worldwide box office collections are nearly Rs 400 crores. While on the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has so far grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide, owing to the weekend growth.

