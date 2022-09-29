Hrithik Roshan has always been vocal about his love for his cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. From candid pictures to moving heartfelt captions, the actor does it all with elan. But now, the tables have turned as the little one has penned a moving note for her “Duggu bhaiya.” Pashmina in her Instagram post also reviewed Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha, which is slated to release in theatres on 30 September.

Sharing a photograph with Hrithik, she wrote, “This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surroundings.” Pashmina stated how Hrithik strives to be the better version of himself, which, according to her, was quite visible in every expression on Vedha’s face. Pashmina expressed that while the actor in her found it “empowering”, the little sister in her walked out of the theatre “feeling proud.”

“To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film,” she further wrote in the caption, urging the audience to head to the theatres.

Hrithik Roshan was encouraged with the adorable post. Reacting to it, in the comment section, he wrote, “How sweet pash… I feel encouraged. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)



Vikram Vedha, marks Hrithik Roshan’s return to the big screen after three years as well as his collaboration with Saif Ali Khan after two decades. It also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the duo who also helmed the original version.

To highlight the positives of the film, it is going to bring back the lost heroism and glamour quotient of Bollywood with a bang. Vikram Vedha is a typical Bollywood masala that we have been waiting for.

The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer will clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1.

