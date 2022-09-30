When the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha was announced with Hrithik Roshan portraying the character of a dreaded gangster, all cinegoers got excited including me. However, there was also a question that whether the handsome hunk will make this character impeccable and memorable like Vijay Sethupathi did in the original film.

Since I had watched the original film, there were several questions running through my mind whether Hrithik will copy Vijay’s nuances and certain gestures or he portray the role as per his perception of the character?

I watched the Hindi version and I must say that Hrithik owned the character of Vedha Betaal with his uniqueness, understanding and unavoidably his charismatic charm. Both Vijay Sethupathi and HR have one common factor while portraying Vedha and that’s their deep, expressive and intense eyes. And this element made the emotional as well as intense scenes more impactful in the original as well as remake.

The Super 30 actor doesn’t only nails the character with his apt body language and minute details but also makes us laugh, emotional and whistle by portraying a variety of emotions in a subtle yet powerful way.

Right from his entry scene (which will definitely make all the audience shout and cheer) to the epic and twisting climax, Hrithik holds his ground and delivers one of his massiest performances, which is a visual treat on the silver screen.

He exactly knows what kind of emotional proportion and intensity is required for a particular scene and that’s why you will see him never going over the top but sticking to his character and impressing us with his brilliant craft as an actor.

Vikram Vedha is a clear winner!

