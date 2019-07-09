Vikram to reunite with Ravanan co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, director Mani Ratnam

Noted Tamil actor Vikram has confirmed being part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, reports Pinkvilla. The actor recently revealed the news during his ongoing media interaction for Kadaram Kondan. He has also said that he will begin shooting for the film next year. The actor has previously worked with Mani Ratnam on his ambitious film Ravanan in 2010.

The news comes after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came on board the Mani Ratnam directorial, which is said to be an adaptation of Tamil historical fiction, Kalki's Poniyin Selvan. It is being speculated that Vikram will portray Aditya Karikalan's role in the film. Aditya was the eldest son of Sundara Cholan and brother of Arulmozhivarman, who was the kingdom’s Northern troop commander in Kalki’s epic novel.

Check out Vikram in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Ravanan

As per recent reports, Malayalam actor Jayam Ravi was also said to be part of the film. He is likely to play Arulmozhivarman, who becomes Raja Raja Cholan. It was also rumoured that Aishwarya plays Nandhini, the person who orchestrates the downfall of the Chola kingdom, while Telugu actor Mohan Babu will be seen as Pazhuvetarayar. Keerthy Suresh may portray Kunthavai Naachiyaar's role and Amitabh Bachchan is being considered for Sundara Cholan.

The report also states that Vikram's next filming schedule for Mahavir Karna will begin only after Ratnam's film. Produced by Lyca productions, the film will go on floors next year.

Vikram's next outing, director Rajesh M Selva’s Kadaram Kondan, is scheduled to hit theatres on 12 July. The film also features Akshara Haasan, Abi Haasan, and others, and depicts Vikram as a double agent.

