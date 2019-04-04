Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may star in Mani Ratnam's film based on historical novel Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may feature in Mani Ratnam's next, reports Mid day. The upcoming film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan. A noted work in Tamil literature, the novel charts the initial days of Raja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. He was the ruler of medieval South India.

The report adds that the actress has already had a meeting with Ratnam. Aishwarya and Mani first teamed up for the 1997 film Iruvar, which also marked the actress' acting debut. Ratnam later collaborated with Aishwarya for Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

The new film is touted to be a big budget drama, mounted on a scale similar to the Baahubali franchise. The project may be bilingual, with a bevy of other imminent names as part of the cast (including some from the South Indian film industry). Actors like Vikram, Keerthy Suresh, Mohan Babu, Karthi and Jayam Ravi have been reportedly approached for roles in the film.

There is also speculation that Amitabh Bachchan may come on board to play a pivotal part. Mainly set in the 10th and 11th century, the novel may well reunite the 'Kajra Re' pair of Aishwarya and Amitabh.

The actress is also set to star opposite husband Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun.

