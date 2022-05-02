Kamal Haasan's Vikram is directed by Kaithi and Master helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is set to hit the screens on 3 June.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. While the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films of the year, the latest reports suggest that Shanvi Srivastava will play the leading lady in the movie alongside Kamal Haasan in his flashback story. The Kannada actress will appear for 10 minutes and the reports suggest that even Vijay Sethupathi will be a part of the flashback story.

The Chachi 420 actor will appear as a 30-year-old person in the flashback story and the makers have reportedly spent Rs 10 crore for a technology, which is used in Hollywood films to make him look young.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, the film stars Fahadh Faasil and Narain in pivotal roles. The latter confirmed the news in an interview and said, “Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true.”

Vikram is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film and is produced by the actor under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is set to hit the screens on 3rd June.

