Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale’s unfortunate demise has been confirmed by his family in a statement. They said, “Vikram Gokhale has died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment.” The actor was critical for the last few days and undergoing treatment in Pune. His daughter refuted rumours of his demise recently in a statement.

Vikram Gokhale was not responding to treatment and was in a critical condition at a Pune hospital, his wife said on Thursday, a day after many media outlets reported that he had died. Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following health complications. He was in his early 80s.

The “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” actor had “multi organ failure”, his wife Vrushali Gokhale said in a statement. “Mr Vikram Gokhale was critical for many days. Doctors were trying their best. He was not responding to the treatment as expected” said Vrishali said on Thursday morning.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. Other notable work of the actor includes Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

