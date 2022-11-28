Earlier in October, south actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune called Myositis which left many in shock. While the actress in a detailed post divulged information about her condition, many of her fans and also some colleagues from the industry extended their best wishes for her good health. Among some of the celebrities who shared best wishes included actors like Junior NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Rahul Ravindran, and Kiara Advani among others.

Well, it has been more than a month since Samantha opened up about her condition. Now, a Bollywood filmmaker, Vikram Bhatt has opened up about his 18-year-old battle with a similar condition and further expressed solidarity with the South actor.

While recently speaking to the Bombay Times, Vikram Bhatt while revealing that he was diagnosed with a chronic disorder called Fibromyalgia 18 years back and has been fighting it off till date, further added that he hopes to give strength to Samantha and many others like her who suffer from these rare disorders. Notably, Fibromyalgia is a condition that leads to intense and widespread muscle pain along with other issues like fatigue, altered sleep, memory, and mood.

“I want to reach out to Samantha and tell her that if I can make it, so can you. I am so glad she spoke up. Hiding takes as much strength as fighting the pain”, he said.

‘It has been a tough and long journey’: Vikram Bhatt on struggling with Fibromyalgia

Furthermore, he also spoke about his condition and how it has been a tough journey for the past 18 years. Bhatt also noted that he has a good support system but still had to bear all the challenges as there is no cure for the condition.

“As it is your body that is attacking you, there are days when you feel good while there are days when you have flareups. However, only some things like having a good sleep and practising meditation can help. It has been a long tough journey but has made me stronger”, the director said.

Besides these, Bhatt while mentioning actors like Deepika Padukone and Ileana D’Cruz and their journey with depression and body image, also urged others as well to open up about their conditions.

