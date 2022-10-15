Vikas Khanna unveils the poster of his upcoming documentary Barefoot Empress based on Karthyayani Amma’s journey
Barefoot Empress revolves around the remarkable journey of Karthyayani Amma, who, having never had access to education as a girl, finally gets a chance at education and passes her 4th grade at 96 years of age.
After winning hearts with his directorial debut The Last Color, Indian American chef, writer, filmmaker, and humanitarian, Vikas Khanna, is all set to present another human story titled Barefoot Empress. He unveiled the poster of the documentary recently during an event in Kurla, Mumbai. The documentary narrates the inspirational story of Kerala’s legendary Karthyayani Amma. It captures her undying spirit and rock-hard determination as she sets her feet firmly on a path to pursue higher education and clears her 4th grade exams with flying colors at the ripe age of 96. Amma dreams of studying up to grade 10. The project has received appreciation from several international film festivals and is now on its way to hit the Indian screens.
With this documentary, Vikas aims to drive the conversation for girl child education and bring grassroots-level changes in the ecosystem. “Barefoot Empress is a story that will inspire viewers. It will make them believe in themselves and motivate them to work hard such that they achieve anything that they wish for. This is a story of courage and perseverance, it shows how age is just a number, and one who is determined to achieve his/her dream will do it regardless of the barriers” said Vikas Khanna. “Karthyayani Amma is an inspiration not only to girls but also to anyone and everyone who dreams and wants to fulfill their dreams. Barefoot Empress has reached many film festivals in the past, but it is time that it reaches every nook and corner of our society. We hope that her story, struggle, and journey encourage people to take a step towards their goals, because it is never too late.”
Barefoot Empress revolves around the remarkable journey of Karthyayani Amma, who, having never had access to education as a girl, finally gets a chance at education and passes her 4th grade at 96 years of age. It is a love letter to never giving up on your dreams. Directed and written by Vikas Khanna, Barefoot Empress is produced by Oscar-nominated Doug Roland.
