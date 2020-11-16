Teaser of Vijay's upcoming film Master clocks in record-breaking 23 m views on YouTube

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.

The teaser of Vijay's Master, which was released on Saturday, has since the time of upload clocked in a record-breaking 23 million views. XB Film Creations, the production house behind the upcoming drama shared the update on social media.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 by the actor's fans.

Here is the post

Vijay will be seen playing a college professor in the film with a heavy drinking habit. The teaser shows him stirring trouble in the college campus. He is also shown facing his antagonist played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries), Malavika Mohanan, Andrea (Vishwaroopam), Ramya Subramanian, Gauri Kishan (96), Brigada, Lintu Rony, Soundarya Nandakumar, Shanthanu, Chetan, Srinath, Sriman, and Alagam Perumal.

Sathyan Sooryan who cranked the camera for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru has handled the Master's cinematography. Silva has choreographed the action scenes. Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered the chartbuster Kaththi in 2014 has composed the music.

According to The News Minute, Master is expected to release on Pongal 2021. Though it was slated to be out this year, the shut down of cinemas due to the pandemic caused a delay.

Watch the teaser here