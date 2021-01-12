Vijay's Master clips allegedly leaked online; director Lokesh Kanagaraj urges fans to refrain from sharing

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is scheduled to release in theatres on Pongal.

Ahead of its theatrical releases, a few clips from Vijay’s Master was allegedly leaked online, reports The News Minute. The film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday, 11 January to address the issue and urged fans to not share the clips.

The production house behind Master, XB Film Creators also asked fans to not forward or share leaked content from Master.

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday, 13 January. The film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, its release was pushed for Pongal 2021.

Check out all the tweets here

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 11, 2021

It’s the hard work of 1000s of people. Please report any leaked clips immediately to report@blockxpiracy.com 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bjpC4fOR95 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 11, 2021

Members of film fraternity including director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Arun Vijay also chose to stand in solidarity with Kanagaraj.

It's hardwork of hundreds of people... Please don't encourage piracy.... 🙏 Don't worry @Dir_Lokesh brother... #Master will cross this hurdle too and be a Blockbuster... https://t.co/3kvtY016yg — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 11, 2021