Vijay's Master clips allegedly leaked online; director Lokesh Kanagaraj urges fans to refrain from sharing

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is scheduled to release in theatres on Pongal.

FP Staff January 12, 2021 10:49:05 IST
Vijay in Master

Ahead of its theatrical releases, a few clips from Vijay’s Master was allegedly leaked online, reports The News Minute. The film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter on Monday, 11 January to address the issue and urged fans to not share the clips.

The production house behind Master, XB Film Creators also asked fans to not forward or share leaked content from Master.

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday, 13 January. The film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, its release was pushed for Pongal 2021.

Check out all the tweets here

Members of film fraternity including director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Arun Vijay also chose to stand in solidarity with Kanagaraj.

Updated Date: January 12, 2021 10:49:05 IST

TAGS:

