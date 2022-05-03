Vijay Verma Spends Time With His Long Time Pal And Co-star Jaydeep Ahlawat In Dharamshala While Shooting Devotion Of Suspect.

Vijay Verma and Jaydeep Ahlawat, who have known each other for ages are currently in Dharamshala where the two talented stars are shooting for their upcoming film Devotion.

The two who have known each other for 17 years share a unique bond from the FTII, Pune days. Taking to his social media handle, Vijay Verma posted a picture along with his long-time pal Jaydeep Ahlawat where the two were seen posing on a patio. Both were sitting on a chair, with Vijay posing with a glass of water as he leaned on a chair, his pal Jaydeep had his hand relaxed on his temple. Both were relishing their time in Dharamshala, enjoying the scenery the city has to offer.

Getting emotional, Vijay Varma jotted down “ बहुत दूर से आएँ हैं ‘बड़े बाबू’

दम भर सुस्ता लेते हैं

आगे सफ़र बहुत लम्बा है

सत्रह साल की Dosti और अब ——“Devotion”

@netflix_in #SujoyGhosh”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has an interesting lineup that includes Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the web series, Fallen alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with the next with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh among others.

