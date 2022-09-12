Vijay’s continuous heart-winning performances in critically acclaimed projects like Gully Boy, Mirzapur and now in Darlings, have bagged him marriage proposals from Pakistan, Canada, and France.

The wrath of social media spares no one. Even a critically acclaimed character like Hamza, in one of the highest viewed non-English Indian original films Darlings, had to face the flak online. However, it appears Vijay’s continuous heart-winning performances in critically acclaimed projects like Gully Boy, Mirzapur and now in Darlings, have bagged him marriage proposals from Pakistan, Canada, and France. Yes, you read that right. The actor, who essayed the character of an abusive husband in his recent OTT release, had left his mother worried about his marriage. However, Vijay recently revealed that the situation seems the opposite for him, as he has been receiving several proposals on his Instagram account.

In addition, in response to those proposals, he gave hilarious replies. Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, which disappeared after 24 hours, Vijay posted a boomerang video of himself. Updating about his whereabouts, Vijay revealed that he has arrived in Lucknow, wherein he will be shooting for the upcoming third season of the much-anticipated Mirzapur. Next, the actor revealed the screenshots of some of the quirky marriage proposals that he received on his boomerang video in his DM, which also came from his fans outside the country. In the first screenshot, a girl from Lucknow texted Vijay, “Also talk to my parents about our marriage now that you have come here.”

Well, Vijay himself seemed to be in a sarcastic mood, as he responded to her saying, “That’s the sole reason I have come to Lucknow.” The actor received another message from a Pakistani fan, who wrote, “Please come to Pakistan to talk to my parents.” Responding to the girl, Vijay hilariously wrote, “I’ll come immediately after finishing this Lucknow schedule. Mirzapur’s filming can be done later also. Vijay’s fans seem to be very creative as one of them used Amitabh Bachchan’s quote from the Gujarat Tourism advertisement, which left Vijay in splits. The fan messaged, “Gujarat is the best, come here. Bachchan Ji says ‘Kuch din to guzaro Gujarat mein (spend some days in Gujarat).” Vijay, who couldn’t control his laugh, wrote, “Hahahahaha I can’t even. You used Big B to set yourself up with a boy.”

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings. Apart from Mirzapur, the actor will be seen in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dahaad and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.