Vijay Varma on Dahaad:'The character is so well-written and is nattily edgy, which is why I was drawn towards it'
Vijay Varma opens up on overwhelming response to Dahaad trailer; reveals why he picked the character!
also read
Drug possession case: Mumbai actor Chrisann Pereira released in UAE, brother Kevin Pereira shares mother's reaction
Two men had allegedly cheated the 27-year-old actor, who is from Mumbai, by planting drugs on her and sending her to Sharjah under the pretext of an 'audition' while promising her a role in a Hollywood web series.
Actor Danny Masterson's attorney challenges his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination over rape accusation
The woman responded that her memory had not improved, but that she “opened up more than I have before” a day earlier when she described an attack from Masterson, then her boyfriend of five years, in their Hollywood-area home.
Dino Morea shoots in high temperatures of 40•c in Oman for his upcoming Telgu debut film Agent
The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. While filming in the deserts and near the coasts of Oman, Dino faced an arduous challenge due to the scorchin by g heat that soared to about 40°C.