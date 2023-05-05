Vijay Varma on Dahaad:'The character is so well-written and is nattily edgy, which is why I was drawn towards it'

Entertainment

FP Staff May 05, 2023
Vijay Varma who is gearing up for the release of Dahaad is currently being showered with loads of love, adoration, and praise for his impactful delivery from what we saw of him in the trailer. The actor has done absolute justice to the layered and nuanced character that is given to him and lets his eyes do the talking for him. Additionally, a frame from the trailer seeing Vijay smiles intensely is going viral amongst audiences and has taken the excitement off the charts for the web series.
Talking about all the praises that Vijay Varma is receiving for the success of trailer, he says “I am thrilled to see everybody’s reaction to Dahaad’s trailer, it feels surreal. All my close ones, industry friends, my family members and fans are messaging me relentlessly after watching it, wondering what lies ahead. The reaction is overwhelming but is not something that we had not expected.”
Opening up about his character, Vijay reveals, “I remember, when I had first received the script from Reema, I finished reading it in one go. The character is so well-written and is nattily edgy, which is why I was instantly drawn towards it. Now, I can not wait for Dahaad to release and for people to watch it since there is so much more in store for them”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has an interesting line up which includes ‘Devotion of Suspect X‘ with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh and ‘Murder Mubarak’ directed by Homi Adajania.

