Vijay Varma is one actor who has won the hearts of the masses with his amazing performance in his recently released ‘Darlings‘ with the powerhouse performers, Alia Bhatt, and Shefali Shah. While the actor is constantly making his mark in the industry with his versatile performance in his vibrant filmography, he went on to win all the glances with his stunning attire in GQ best dress 2022.

A quintessential grey guy of Bollywood, Vijay Varma is a man who is winning all hearts for his amazing performances these days. While the actor has been watched out by the masses, recently he made a dazzling presence at GQ best dress 2022. The actor was seen in all-black attire with black shades capturing all the limelight of the moment. While he left everyone talking about him at the event, he profoundly justified why he is a darling who has all the charm to rule our hearts on screen and off the screen.

As soon as, the audience witnessed Vijay’s grey character of Humza in ‘Darlings’, they flooded his DM with a lot of hate for playing the alcoholic and abusive husband in the film, while he also collected unanimous rave reviews for his top-notch performance. Moreover, after ‘Darlings’ Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming ‘The Devotion of Suspect X‘ in which he will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

With Darlings now released he has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumit Saxena untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.

