Devotion of Suspect X is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Vijay Varma is enjoying his shoot time in Darjeeling with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming project, Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh.

Recently, a few pictures of the stars shooting in the hill station were leaked where Kareena and Vijay could be seen sitting on their sets side by side. Kareena had also posted a reel of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala there.

Vijay also took pictures with school kids in the city.

Vijay has one of the most exciting lineup of highly awaited projects including, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, his next with Sujoy Ghosh, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, the untitled project by Sumit Saxena and third season of Mirzapur.