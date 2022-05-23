Entertainment

Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted shooting for Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling; see pictures

Devotion of Suspect X is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

FP Staff May 23, 2022 15:49:49 IST
Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted shooting for Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling; see pictures

Vijay Varma is enjoying his shoot time in Darjeeling with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming project, Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh.

Recently, a few pictures of the stars shooting in the hill station were leaked where Kareena and Vijay could be seen sitting on their sets side by side. Kareena had also posted a reel of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala there.

Vijay also took pictures with school kids in the city.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

A post shared by Rinchu Phetchumbhu Dukpa (@rinchu_drukpa)

Vijay Varma Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted shooting for Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling see pictures

Vijay Varma Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted shooting for Devotion of Suspect X in Darjeeling see pictures

Vijay has one of the most exciting lineup of highly awaited projects including, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, his next with Sujoy Ghosh, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, the untitled project by Sumit Saxena and third season of Mirzapur.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 15:49:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj: It's an educational film, should be shown in schools
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj: It's an educational film, should be shown in schools

Actor Akshay Kumar calls his upcoming film educational and says it should be shown in schools.

Ranveer Singh calls Jayeshbhai Jordaar an antithesis of testosterone-fuelled cinema
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh calls Jayeshbhai Jordaar an antithesis of testosterone-fuelled cinema

"Excited to be in a film that's the antithesis of testosterone-fuelled cinema," Ranveer on his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Deepika Padukone poses for the paps as she heads to Cannes Film Festival
Bollywood

Deepika Padukone poses for the paps as she heads to Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone heads to Cannes Film Festival to represent India as a jury member. Have a look.