Vijay Varma might steal our hearts with his powerful performances and impactful fashion statements. But there is one more thing that makes him a fan favourite – his Witty social media interactions with his fans. In the latest ‘Ask Me Anything’, Vijay Varma was showered with a ton of questions and the star answered every one of them with complete quirk and wit. These fun and witty replies have taken over the internet and social media users can not have enough of them.

When asked “Sir Afghani snow kb tak aaegi”, the actor replies “Wrapped one sched. Onto next sched soon. Watch out the space for more”

Vijay Varma’s character portrayal in Darlings of a toxic guy, Hamza is still fresh in the minds of the audience. When asked about, when is he coming back as a toxic guy, the actor replied, “Hahahhahaha, Ek aakhri baar aa rha hu toxicity lekar. Uske baad taking a break. He further added, “P.S. Ek do aakhri baari matlab…”

When asked “Aap itne talented kaise?”

The star replies “Kyunki main sirf director ki sunta hoon Mr. Lal®️ @anshai”

When asked “How was it to shoot with kareena”

With complete Wit, Vijay says “The answer lies in her shirt 😎❤️”

When a fan praised him saying “Sasya is superior”, Vijay replies “Loved playing this beast.

Thank u❤️”

A fan also inquired about Mirzapur update, to which the actor shared a pic from the sets and replied, “Every time someone asks me about Mirzapur update; Bas yehi kahenge pripeared rahiye. Vyavastha Kee jaa rhi hai”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay has an interesting line up which includes ‘Dahaad‘ alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh among many others.

