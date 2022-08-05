The special screening of Darlings saw Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, Jasmeet K Reen, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma himself, and Sanjana Sanghi on the red carpet.

It's Darlings day! Jasmeet K Reen's directorial that tackles the theme of domestic abuse, albeit comically, stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Varma hosted a special, star-studded screening of this Netflix release that saw the arrival of names like Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, Jasmeet K Reen, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma himself, and Sanjana Sanghi on the red carpet. Alia Bhatt could not be a part of the screening but sent a message through a video call to the entire team, since she debuts as a producer with this enterprise.

In an conversation with Firstpost, Jameet said, “Since it is dark comedy with suspense, the idea was to keep that it shows real and not as if the actors are trying to play comedy and they are playing themselves and they mean what they say. And they are in very high stress moments. At that point the actors are not trying to crack jokes, but the audience will be laughing. Hopefully people will get that humour.”

Talking to Shefali Shah, who plays the role of Shamshu on how his real life helps in his character, she said, “I wanted to be a mother. I am anyway protective about people I care about. I think ‘Shamshu’ is fiercely protective about her daughter and that is the best thing about my role in Darling. In real life motherhood changes you completely. There is PC and BC that is before children and post children.”

Alia Bhatt stated, "For me it was picking up that very authentic sort of lingo which is pertaining to this area where they are staying in Byculla which is a mixture of Urdu, English, Hindi and Marathi which is written very beautifully and effortlessly in our dialogues. The real preparation actually happens for me in my characters which I generally do all in my head."

