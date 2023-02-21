Every time Vijay Varma comes into the frame, he has stolen the show with a brilliant performance. Vijay has always been versatile and has won people’s hearts with his exciting performances and he is going global again with his web series Dahaad is all set to screen at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

Dahaad is the 5th film of Vijay after Monsoon Shootout, Gully Boy, Ok Computer, and A Suitable Boy, which will be premiered at the International film festival. Dahaad is all set to become India’s first Web series to premiere at Berlin Film Festival. The actor made a presence on the prestigious stage along with the team.

As Vijay is gearing up for Berlin Film Festival let’s look back at his previous projects which were appreciated internationally – Monsoon Shootout was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, followed by one of the most amazing performances Gully Boy was screened at the Berlin Film Festival then he has Ok Computer at Rotterdam and Suitable Boy at Toronto Film Festival!

This Vijay Varma starrer is set in a small town in Rajasthan and is an 8-episodes slow-burn crime drama. Created by Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show stars also star Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Abhishek Bhalerao, and Waris Ahmed Zaidi. We just cannot value Vijay and his dedication to his passion – acting through which he has made us all proud and happy!

Apart from Dahaad, he has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

