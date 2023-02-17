Vijay Varma is gearing up for a year full of work promises. He has given some of the greatest performances, and the latest one as Hamza in Darlings was simple incredible. Now post Darling’s success, his fans are anticipating to see him in more projects.

It’s just the start of 2023 and Vijay Varma has announced on his social media about the “new beginning”, tagging Maddock Films and Homster. Vijay is also holding a magnifying glass in the image, hinting a new role. He took to social media with a image and captioned it:

“In focus: New beginnings.”

While Vijay Varma is somebody who has time and again nailed the Grey characters, he often gets widely embarrassed for the traits of the roles he plays. Today he is popular all over the country to play dark and shady roles which land him love and appreciation yet being a maestro of Grey characters, might not be so exciting for him at times. Last, we have seen Vijay Verma play negative roles in films like ‘Darlings‘ where he played the role of Hamza.

Now while talking about if he ever gets worried that the audience does not like him for playing a nasty character, he says “I can tell that people can differentiate between the actor and the character. Thankfully we are no longer in the 80’s So I won’t be Ranjeet for the rest of my life. I have no reason to believe that people will not hate me outside of my work..but you know I get to play these juicy parts and I am not complaining”.

