Vijay Varma gears up for a new beginning, is there a new film on the cards?
Vijay is also holding a magnifying glass in the image, hinting a new role. He took to social media with a image and captioned it: 'In focus: New beginnings.'
Vijay Varma is gearing up for a year full of work promises. He has given some of the greatest performances, and the latest one as Hamza in Darlings was simple incredible. Now post Darling’s success, his fans are anticipating to see him in more projects.
It’s just the start of 2023 and Vijay Varma has announced on his social media about the “new beginning”, tagging Maddock Films and Homster. Vijay is also holding a magnifying glass in the image, hinting a new role. He took to social media with a image and captioned it:
“In focus: New beginnings.”
While Vijay Varma is somebody who has time and again nailed the Grey characters, he often gets widely embarrassed for the traits of the roles he plays. Today he is popular all over the country to play dark and shady roles which land him love and appreciation yet being a maestro of Grey characters, might not be so exciting for him at times. Last, we have seen Vijay Verma play negative roles in films like ‘Darlings‘ where he played the role of Hamza.
Now while talking about if he ever gets worried that the audience does not like him for playing a nasty character, he says “I can tell that people can differentiate between the actor and the character. Thankfully we are no longer in the 80’s So I won’t be Ranjeet for the rest of my life. I have no reason to believe that people will not hate me outside of my work..but you know I get to play these juicy parts and I am not complaining”.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter
The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident.
Reflection: A thoughtful, gut-wrenching Ukrainian anti-war film
No spoonfeeding here. No beating around the bush either. Reflection is one of the most blunt and direct depiction of war violence I’ve seen, It has a gut-spilling immediacy and honesty in its attitude to torture and brutalization. It’s like watching war prisoners with a hidden camera.
Rahul Khanna on Lost: 'This is a world I'm not familiar with, asked the director to give me all information'
Talking about the milieu of the film, he said, "Since this is not a world I’m familiar with at all, I left it to Aniruddha to provide me with the necessary information and guidance to develop the character."