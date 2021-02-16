Vijay Sethupathi reveals the reason why he had to opt out of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Vijay Sethupathi said that he had several Telugu projects in the production stage after the lockdown lifted and could not accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha's schedule

Vijay Sethupathi, who was reportedly announced to share the screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, has opened up on his reason to opt-out of the film.

While speculations were abundant, the Tamil superstar has finally revealed the reason behind his decision of dissociating himself from the film.

According to the actor, shooting schedule issues forced him to quit Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier reports had suggested that Vijay had to shed weight for his role which he failed to do. This had been the deciding factor in the Master star’s future in the movie.

Vijay debunked the claim, saying that he was very comfortable with his body and mind, and it was never an issue. Due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Vijay had too many unfinished projects on his plate and failed to accommodate the Khan-starrer.

“After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chadha in my schedule.” He added how COVID-19 “ransacked all [of the] plans”.

The Super Deluxe actor is currently busy dubbing for his upcoming venture Tuglaq Durbar. He recalled how Aamir has been an inspirational figure and how the star had flown down to Tamil Nadu to narrate the script to him personally.

Vijay spoke highly of Aamir’s humility and his devotion to work. “Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvellous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerising. I immediately said yes,” the ‘96 actor revealed.

He added that when he had travelled to Mumbai, Aamir had been the perfect host. Vijay said that he hopes they can work together soon.

Lal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump, with Aamir essaying the titular role. Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays an important role in the film and had concluded her part of the shoot in October last year.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie has been backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.