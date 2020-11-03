Vijay Raaz granted bail after arrest for alleged sexual harassment of his film's female crew member

Vijay Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra and subsequently released on bail.

Actor Vijay Raaz has been arrested by on Tuesday (3 November) for allegedly molesting a female member while shooting Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni in Maharashtra's Gondia.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra and subsequently released on bail.

"Some shoot was on, a crew member filed complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today," Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia confirmed IANS.

The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed," he added.

The shooting of the film has been stalled following the arrest of the actor, writes Hindi news daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Raaz is known for the Kauwa Biryani scene from the 2004 film Run that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles.

He will be next seen in supporting role in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film releases on Netflix on 13 November.

Raaz also played a supporting role in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy that stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Vivaan Shah among others.

The actor has also played a pivotal role in Jungle, Aks, Monsoon Wedding, Mumbai Matinee, Mumbai Express, Bombay to Goa, Dhamaal, Loot Case, Gulabo Sitabo, and Gully Boy among others.