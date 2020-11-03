Vijay Raaz granted bail after arrest for alleged sexual harassment of his film's female crew member
Vijay Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra and subsequently released on bail.
Actor Vijay Raaz has been arrested by on Tuesday (3 November) for allegedly molesting a female member while shooting Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni in Maharashtra's Gondia.
According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra and subsequently released on bail.
"Some shoot was on, a crew member filed complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today," Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia confirmed IANS.
The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed," he added.
The shooting of the film has been stalled following the arrest of the actor, writes Hindi news daily Dainik Bhaskar.
Raaz is known for the Kauwa Biryani scene from the 2004 film Run that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles.
He will be next seen in supporting role in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film releases on Netflix on 13 November.
Raaz also played a supporting role in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy that stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Vivaan Shah among others.
The actor has also played a pivotal role in Jungle, Aks, Monsoon Wedding, Mumbai Matinee, Mumbai Express, Bombay to Goa, Dhamaal, Loot Case, Gulabo Sitabo, and Gully Boy among others.
also read
Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to record statements on 26, 27 October
Mumbai Police has issued notices to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to record their statements in the case against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.
Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Mohali hospital, says she's 'perfectly fine now'
While there were reports that Deepti Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, the actor clarified saying “it was a heart symptom.”
A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor on being part of the adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel
Based on Viktam Seth’s expansive 1993 novel, A Suitable Boy is set in 1951 and follows the story of Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala) as she resists her mother’s quest for a life partner for her teenage daughter.