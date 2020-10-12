Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, to release on 13 November

Moviegoers will watch Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh share screen space for the very first time in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Abhishek Sharma’s family entertainer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which went on the floors in January, will release on 13 November. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The makers made the announcement with the release of a poster

Moviegoers will watch Bajpayee, Dosanjh and Shaikh share screen space for the very first time in this quirky comedy. The supporting cast includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, and Vanshikha Sharma.

"An unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on the hunt, soon turns into a hilarious chase game between Manoj and Diljit, " describes a press release. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is expected to be "a slice of the '90s served with a love story that will warm the cockles of your heart."

"It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire," Sharma had told Press Trust of India in July.

Like the filmmaker's previous satirical comedy Tere Bin Laden, the new film's title was also derived using the wordplay technique. "It points towards the rashi (zodiac sign), kundali (horoscope), that we talk about more during wedding. At the same time, it is about the cat and mouse between Suraj, which is played by Diljit and Mangal, essayed by Manoj sir."

The film is among the many to finally have a theatrical release after the Central government green-lit the reopening of cinemas and multiplexes from 15 October under its Unlock 5.0 plan. Cinema halls will function at 50 percent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)