Sarkar song leaked online; track is reportedly Vijay's introductory number in AR Murugadoss' film

Vijay's upcoming movie Sarkar is presently being filmed at various locations in Las Vegas in the United States. According to new reports in The News Minute, certain clips from a song choreographed by Shobi have leaked on the internet. The song, which was to be used as in introduction song for the star, depicts Vijay in a flashy costume.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the project will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures. AR Rahman is providing the music for Sarkar. This will be Vijay and Murugadoss' third collaboration together, following the favourable box-office successes, Thuppaki and Kaththi.

The report adds that after the filming of this song, the crew will shoot a few vital sequences that involve Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The actor has reportedly completed his dubbing schedule for his portions so far in Sarkar. The post production for the film is soon to begin.

Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar share screen space with Vijay as leading stars in Sarkar. Arjun Sarja, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, and Pala Karuppiah and others form the supporting cast.

The shoot of the film is supposed to be completed by August and the film is scheduled to release this Diwali.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:19 PM