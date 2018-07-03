Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer to release on 15 August

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Geetha Govindam has locked its release date. The makers announced the date with the first look poster featuring the two stars.

The Parasuram directorial will hit the screens on 15 August over the Independence Day weekend and go head to head with two major Bollywood releases: Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

Mark the date: 15 Aug 2018... First look poster of Telugu film #GeethaGovindam... Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna... Allu Aravind presentation... Directed by ParasuRam... #GeethaGovindamFL #GeethaGovindamOnAug15th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FfGW51mopR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

Presented by Allu Aravind, Geetha Govindam is touted to be a romantic family entertainer with music from Malayalam composer Gopi Sunder. It also is an important film for Vijay Deverakonda who has been part of some super successful films in the past, Arjun Reddy being the most noteworthy. The Telugu hit is also being remade for Tamil and Hindi-speaking audiences. While Shahid Kapoor has been signed for the Bollywood remake, actor Vikram's son Dhruv is making his acting debut with the Tamil version.

Apart from Geetha Govindam, Deverakonda and Mandanna are also teaming up for Bharat Kamma's directorial debut Dear Comrade, the launch of which was held on 3 July, 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 13:19 PM