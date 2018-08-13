You are here:

Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam footage leaked online prior to release, suspect arrested in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh police on 12 August arrested a person belonging to the film industry in connection with the leaking of Geetha Govindam, the yet to be released film starring actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

As per the police, the accused, Padavala Rajesh, reportedly illegally copied Geetha Govindam footage during post production and shared it among his relatives who are students of KL University, The News Minute reported.

The makers of the film, Geeta Arts, upon learning about the leak, filed a case with the cyber crime police. A Deccan Chronicle report stated that Rajesh's relative, Jayant with whom he shared the clips was traced down by the police in Hyderabad.

Rajesh, The News Minute informed, used to work as an administrator in Data Digital Bank in Hyderabad, a firm associated with the film industry.

The lead actor of the film Vijay Deverakonda posted on Twitter that he was dejected with the news of the leak

I feel let down, disappointed, hurt.

Okka sari kopam osthundi, inko sari edupostundi. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 12, 2018

Pictures and footages of a slew of Tollywood films have been leaked in the recent past, including Pawan Kalyan's film Attraintiki Daredi and Aravinda Sametha.

Geetha Govindam is slated to release on Independence Day.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 13:51 PM