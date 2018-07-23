Geetha Govindam teaser: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna star in Parasuram's goofy romcom

Geeta Govindam's much awaited teaser is finally out and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seem to be presenting a very goofy love story.

The teaser kick-starts in a nostalgic black and white world. We have the lead pair romancing in an old traditional house as a married couple with 'Enna Enna Janmala Bandham' playing on Akash Vaani. The two seem to be totally into each other until cut to reality and we have Vijay and Rashmika in the middle of a bittersweet romance.

Vijay, called as the 25-year-old virgin in love, is seen getting thrashed by Rashmika for being a player; the actress, on the other hand, is portrayed as an arrogant lead, who seems to have a love-hate relationship with the hunk that Vijay is, despite some already established chemistry.

The two put together a very goofy romance so far in this first teaser of Geetha Govindam and definitely has us curious about this love story with a twist after all the buzz about their first time onscreen pairing.

Directed by Parasuram, Geetha Govindam's teaser further increases our interest in this upcoming Telugu romantic comedy after 'Inkem Inkem Kavale', the first single of the film, has been trending for more than 2 weeks now. Sid Sriram's single for the film has already received rave reviews and all eyes are now on the lead pair to take over.

Produced by Bunny Vyas, Geetha Govindam is all set to release on 15 August as the lead pair continue their tete-a-tete on Twitter promoting the film on full scale.

Watch the teaser below:

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 20:24 PM